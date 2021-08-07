Citizens for Liberty wants media.. until they’re scared of media

In a bizarre move in Rapid City this past week, the Citizens for Liberty group was trolling for a reporter to show up at an event they were holding, reaching out and calling for them to cover an event with former President Trump lawyer Sidney Powell.

…that is, they wanted a reporter to cover their event until they demanded to know who. And then refused to let the reporter cover the event. But it might be ok if they had approval over what they wrote.

Frye reached out to the Journal on Monday to request that a reporter cover the event. Journal editor Kent Bush agreed to send a reporter and photographer. On Wednesday, Frye asked Bush for the names of the reporter and photographer attending, which Bush obliged although that is not usual protocol. “The only response I got to that was OK, thanks, and so we thought everything was fine, that we were set to cover it, and then when we showed up to cover the event, the organizers of the event told us we weren’t welcome there as media,” Bush said. “I don’t know how else to categorize it, but we were forbidden, banned from covering the event.” and… Powell’s public relations manager told a Journal reporter and photographer they would not be allowed to cover the event unless they submitted the article for approval before publication.

Read the entire bizarre story here.