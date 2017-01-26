Coffee with Councilors in Sioux Falls

A release went out last night noting that members of the Sioux Falls City Council, including possible mayoral candidate Christine Erickson and fellow Republican Greg Neitzert, will be speaking with area residents over coffee at the Hy-vee Food Store at 1900 S Marion Road on Saturday Morning.

Here’s the low down:

Coffee with Council Members – Erickson, Stehly, and Neitzert

What: Come and have coffee with three (3) of your Sioux Falls City Council Members.

When: Saturday January 28, 2017 from 9:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

Where: Hy-Vee Food Store, 1900 S. Marion Road (W 26th St and Marion Rd), Cafeteria just inside the east entrance

Who: Councilors Christine Erickson (At-Large), Theresa Stehly (At-Large), and Greg Neitzert (Northwest District)

Why: Come and engage three of your Sioux Falls City Councilors to discuss your thoughts, ideas, and concerns!

