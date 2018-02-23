Committee on Discipline and Expulsion forms on argument between Rep. Dave Johnson and Rep. Lynne DiSanto

From Twitter:

Rep. Timothy Johns, R-Lead, a retired circuit judge, will chair the committee that will investigate Rep. David Johnson, R-Rapid City, regarding his behavior toward Rep. Lynne DiSanto, R-Rapid City. — Bob Mercer (@pierremercer) February 23, 2018

I’ve heard over the past couple of days that an argument on the House Floor during session a couple of days ago between Reps Lynne DiSanto and Dave Johnson continued after session, and may have gotten a bit heated. So much so that we’re seeing comments like this:

“I truly regret this,” Rep. Johnson apologizing to Rep. DiSanto.”I was wrong. I do not make any excuses.” “I have been working with my family on this already. I have been consulting with my religious advisers already.” — Bob Mercer (@pierremercer) February 23, 2018

There are not a lot of details I’m aware of just yet. As soon as the full audio of the day is archived, I’ll have more on this.

Update – from the Argus Leader:

South Dakota lawmakers on Friday called for an investigation into Rep. David Johnson, following allegations that the Rapid City Republican verbally assaulted another legislator on the House floor. The House of Representatives voted 45-13 to establish the Select Committee on Discipline and Expulsion, which will investigate allegations that Johnson displayed inappropriate behavior toward Rep. Lynne DiSanto, R-Rapid City, Wednesday evening.

Update from the Associated Press/Rapid City Journal:

The South Dakota House will investigate a first-term Republican representative for conduct the lawmaker described as “unfair statements” to a colleague.

