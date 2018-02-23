Committee on Discipline and Expulsion forms on argument between Rep. Dave Johnson and Rep. Lynne DiSanto

Posted on by 3 Comments ↓

From Twitter:

I’ve heard over the past couple of days that an argument on the House Floor during session a couple of days ago between Reps Lynne DiSanto and Dave Johnson continued after session, and may have gotten a bit heated. So much so that we’re seeing comments like this:

There are not a lot of details I’m aware of just yet. As soon as the full audio of the day is archived, I’ll have more on this.

Update – from the Argus Leader:

South Dakota lawmakers on Friday called for an investigation into Rep. David Johnson, following allegations that the Rapid City Republican verbally assaulted another legislator on the House floor.

The House of Representatives voted 45-13 to establish the Select Committee on Discipline and Expulsion, which will investigate allegations that Johnson displayed inappropriate behavior toward Rep. Lynne DiSanto, R-Rapid City, Wednesday evening.

Read that here.

Update from the Associated Press/Rapid City Journal:

The South Dakota House will investigate a first-term Republican representative for conduct the lawmaker described as “unfair statements” to a colleague.

Read it here.

3 Replies to “Committee on Discipline and Expulsion forms on argument between Rep. Dave Johnson and Rep. Lynne DiSanto”

  2. Anonymous

    Why is Mercer playing a game of “I know something you don’t know”? Either report on the story or don’t. Stop playing coy.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.