Congratulations to Andrew Rasmussen and Rachel Schoon, New Student Association President and VP at SDSU

Yesterday, SDSU students Andrew Rasmussen and Rachel Schoon were elected to serve as Student Association Chair and Vice Chair at our state’s largest university, and it’s notable that both come from strong Republican stock. Both have served previously in the SDSU Student Senate, and have been involved in College Republicans. Both also served as Republican interns in the South Dakota Legislature. I know Andrew has also spent time working on statewide campaigns, such as for Dusty Johnson.

Congratulations to Andrew and Rachel for their victory!