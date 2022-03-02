Congratulations to Jeff Kippley for his election to vice president of the national farmers union

This was a nice honor for a family that many South Dakota Republicans know well:

Jeff Kippley, his wife Rachel, and his dad John are cow/calf and crop farmers near Aberdeen, S.D. Jeff and Rachel have been a part of the Farmers Union for 20 years.

On Feb. 28, the South Dakota Farmers Union announced that Kippley was elected to be Vice President at the National Farmers Union Convention held in Denver, Colorado.“I am honored family farmers and ranchers put their trust in me to help lead this organization in its mission,” said Kippley.

Jeff’s wife Rachel was a Brown County commissioner for a number of years, and now serves the county as the manager of the Brown County fair.