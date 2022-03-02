Reps. Johnson & Garamendi’s Statement on President’s Call to Pass Their Ocean Shipping Reform Act

WASHINGTON, DC—Representatives Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) and John Garamendi (D-CA) issued the following statement after President Biden referenced their bipartisan Ocean Shipping Reform Act (H.R4996) in his State of the Union Address:

“We are pleased that our bipartisan Ocean Shipping Reform Act to resolve the ongoing supply chain crisis was referenced by President Biden during his State of the Union Address. Our legislation provides the first major reform of national shipping standards in over 20 years to address the issues plaguing our supply chains, protect American jobs, and correct our nation’s trade imbalances with China and other nations.

“Inflation is forcing everyone to pay more for essential goods as middle-class families across the nation work to make ends meet. That’s why our bipartisan bill puts an end to unjust fines and unfair trade practices that are contributing to rising costs.

“The Ocean Shipping Reform Act passed the U.S. House of Representatives twice with over 364 votes—a majority of Democrats and Republicans. We call on the United States Senate to pass our legislation so the President can sign it into law,” said Representatives Garamendi (D-CA) and Johnson (R-S.D.).

