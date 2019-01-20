Congressman Dusty Johnson’s Weekly Column: Honoring Life

Honoring Life

By Representative Dusty Johnson

This last week, thousands of individuals traveled from across the country to march on our nation’s capital. But the March for Life is different compared to others we normally see in Washington. People march for the unborn – those without a voice and those who deserve protection.

I am proud that many of those who marched towards the Capitol building were fellow South Dakotans. As a member of South Dakota Right to Life, I believe that life is sacred and deserves to be protected above all else.

Most of you know that I am a proud dad to three sons who are growing taller by the day – Max, Ben and Owen. The birth of my first son reinforced the value of human life.

The Center for Disease Control recently reported that in 2015, 638,000 abortions took place in the United States. In context, South Dakota’s entire population is less than 900,000. That number is staggering. At the start of the Congress, I asked President Trump to oppose any bill that weakens current pro-life provisions. During the March for Life, he reaffirmed his commitment to pro-life Federal policies.

I will always be a reliable voice for life in Congress and will work tirelessly to support legislation that protects life. In fact, one of the first votes I cast in the 116th Congress was to prohibit the use of taxpayer funding for abortions overseas. I also cosponsored the Life at Conception Act and joined the Pro-Life Caucus. My actions will always speak louder than my words.

I will join pro-life supporters in Pierre on Sunday, the 20th, for the 2019 Hour of Reflection and Walk for Life. To learn more about the event, please visit www.sdrighttolife.org.

###

