Conspiracy minded “Red Pill Expo” coming to Rapid City, June 5 & 6.

It looks like Rapid City drew the short straw, and will be the home of this year’s “Red Pill Expo” on June 5th & 6th.

What exactly is the Red Pill expo? One article about the 2020’s version of the event noted:

The second annual Red Pill Expo, a creation of conspiracy theorist and author G. Edward Griffin, expects to attract about 400 attendees, who paid between $400 and $420 each to listen to a long list of speakers warn them against the dangers of college, the deep state, vaccines, globalism, a rigged banking system and false reports of global warming. and.. The speakers are “far-right extremists, who employ a plethora of conspiracy theories to explain things,” Lenz said. “It’s a marketplace for conspiracy theories. It can be everything from the truth behind chemtrails, to realizing the Federal Reserve is a system to keep poor people poor and rich people rich.” The second annual event is led by Griffin, who according to published reports, believes cancer is a nutritional deficiency that can be cured by taking a certain compound, and that HIV does not cause AIDS. He is a longtime member of the conservative John Birch Society.

Read it all here.

The founder has a video speaking about this years’ event on their website:

And you can watch and read all about it yourself here.

I’d never heard of this event, so I clicked on the section on their website that goes into their beliefs, particularly on 9/11:

There are four theories to explain the cause of building collapse on 9/11: (1) Fires weakened the steel structure; (2) Controlled demolition severed the support columns with high heat and explosives; (3) A directed-energy weapon destroyed the support columns and just about everything else; and (4) Controlled demolition and directed energy were used together. and.. However, the most important aspect of this issue is not which theory we favor, but that all theories – other than the bizarre theory of fire – lead to the mind-crushing conclusion that 9/11 was an inside job.

Oh my.

If you look at the speaker list on the main page, you’re treated to optics such as Anti-vaxxers, Anti-maskers, COVID conspiracies, 9-11 conspiracies, someone who claims the US Capitol insurrection was fake, and much more.

I think I’ll pass. I get the feeling this convention would be too much like reading Lora Hubbel’s facebook page.