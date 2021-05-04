Conspiracy minded “Red Pill Expo” coming to Rapid City, June 5 & 6.

It looks like Rapid City drew the short straw, and will be the home of this year’s “Red Pill Expo” on June 5th & 6th.
What exactly is the Red Pill expo? One article about the 2020’s version of the event noted:
The second annual Red Pill Expo, a creation of conspiracy theorist and author G. Edward Griffin, expects to attract about 400 attendees, who paid between $400 and $420 each to listen to a long list of speakers warn them against the dangers of college, the deep state, vaccines, globalism, a rigged banking system and false reports of global warming.
and..
The speakers are “far-right extremists, who employ a plethora of conspiracy theories to explain things,” Lenz said. “It’s a marketplace for conspiracy theories. It can be everything from the truth behind chemtrails, to realizing the Federal Reserve is a system to keep poor people poor and rich people rich.”
The second annual event is led by Griffin, who according to published reports, believes cancer is a nutritional deficiency that can be cured by taking a certain compound, and that HIV does not cause AIDS. He is a longtime member of the conservative John Birch Society.
The founder has a video speaking about this years’ event on their website:
And you can watch and read all about it yourself here.
I’d never heard of this event, so I clicked on the section on their website that goes into their beliefs, particularly on 9/11:
There are four theories to explain the cause of building collapse on 9/11: (1) Fires weakened the steel structure; (2) Controlled demolition severed the support columns with high heat and explosives; (3) A directed-energy weapon destroyed the support columns and just about everything else; and (4) Controlled demolition and directed energy were used together.
and..
However, the most important aspect of this issue is not which theory we favor, but that all theories – other than the bizarre theory of fire – lead to the mind-crushing conclusion that 9/11 was an inside job.
Oh my.
If you look at the speaker list on the main page, you’re treated to optics such as Anti-vaxxers, Anti-maskers, COVID conspiracies, 9-11 conspiracies, someone who claims the US Capitol insurrection was fake, and much more.
I think I’ll pass. I get the feeling this convention would be too much like reading Lora Hubbel’s facebook page.
3 thoughts on “Conspiracy minded “Red Pill Expo” coming to Rapid City, June 5 & 6.”
I am posting like John Dale. Thune bad. Rounds bad. Johnson bad. Alex Jones good. 5g bad. Covid not real. Deep state bad.
That is all.
I wish the article didn’t rely so heavily on a spokesperson from the Southern Poverty Law Center. They may be correct about the “Red Pill Expo,” but the SPLC has been wrong about a number of alleged right-wing activities in the recent past.
Also, SPLC founder Morris Dees had his own scandalous troubles to deal with. From Wikipedia:
Morris Seligman Dees Jr. (born December 16, 1936) is an American attorney known as the co-founder and former chief trial counsel for the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), based in Montgomery, Alabama. He ran a direct marketing firm before founding SPLC.[2] Along with his law partner, Joseph J. Levin Jr., Dees founded the SPLC in 1971.[3]:132–33 Dees and his colleagues at the SPLC have been “credited with devising innovative ways to cripple hate groups” such as the Ku Klux Klan, particularly by using “damage litigation”.[4] On March 14, 2019, the SPLC announced that Dees had been fired from the organization and the SPLC would hire an “outside organization” to assess the SPLC’s workplace climate.[5][6][7] Former employees alleged that Dees was “complicit” in harassment and racial discrimination, and said that at least one female employee had accused him of sexual harassment.[8]
Problem is that you have to dive a bit to find anyone who actually acknowledged last years’ event.