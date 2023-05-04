Dakota News Now reporter Austin Goss’ prank call arrest reminiscent of decade-old Dan Willard robocall arrest.

In the breaking story today of Dakota News Now reporter Austin Goss’ arrest for a prank phone call that spoofed Governor Kristi Noem’s identity and phone number, I can’t help but be reminded of the decade-old saga of Dan Willard, who along with Gary Dykstra (and unindicted co-conspirator Stace Nelson) was similarly accused of monkey business with phone calls in the political arena.

From the August 29, 2013 Argus Leader story titled “Key Witnesses in robocall trial talks about election effort”:

The point being, even if a person thinks they’re anonymous in their pranking, whether it’s in person, or over the Internet, they really aren’t.

And if law enforcement is determined to do so, it might take some time, but the identity of the person initiating this stuff can be discovered.