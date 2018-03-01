Dakota Posts bangs out another cartoon this week. Investigator Stace checking out his enemies. Posted on March 1, 2018 by Pat Powers — 16 Comments ↓ From Dakota Posts, another cartoon (via Facebook). This one is about Investigator Stace checking out the voter records of his enemies, which I hear has been happening a bit too often this session. And not just with Dave Zimbeck. FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Just wait until they catch wind of Mike Rounds, Pat Powers, and Paul TenHaken attempting to dox criticizers back in 2013 on behalf of the Rounds Campaign. Specifically, going after the StandWithStace and RINOMike Twitter accounts. Think you will get your own cartoon Pat?
So Stace has fake accounts and somehow people investigating them or critical of them is a problem?
Yeah it wasn’t a coincidence they all went away when Stace lost…..
Pretty sure the Argus identified one most likely as being Mike Chapman. The other, not so sure. You are giving Stace too much credit. As Troy put it about Stace, what are you going to do when you find out?
Troy Jones on Stace Investigating criticizers:
“There is an old adage I keep in mind: “Don’t ask a question if you aren’t going to do anything with the answer.” It was told as a means to protect one from idle gossip, get distracted from the larger issues, or muddle your mind with stuff that doesn’t matter.
My question is what did he think he’d do with this information against a private citizen? I can’t even dream up a rational use.”
Is it surprising to anyone that we are almost to March and the statewide races are still super quiet?
It’s like both campaigns have polling that shows them winning.
Not really…session is still the focus…you know we have important stuff like chislic to worry about
I’d like to see some dakota posts on the governor and congressional candidates.
I think they take submissions get your pad of paper out and start drawing!
I just link to their stuff when it’s funny and/or topical. If you click on their facebook account, I think you can tell them directly.
Didn’t notice the chislic and “nosh” reference at first….*laughing*
Preening sanctimony and gleeful excommunications seem to be about the sum total of what makes a “true conservative” these days.
I like that the throne is a toilet since he likes to hideout in one during importing parts of session. LOL
Qualm rejected allegations that Johnson referred to DiSanto as a “f—— lying b—-” as DiSanto and another lawmaker who witnessed the fight said later.
“I know other people that were there, and that’s not what they heard,” Qualm said.
https://www.argusleader.com/story/news/politics/2018/03/01/gop-leaders-defend-actions-following-verbal-assault-deny-use-profanity/384892002/
Dana Fergusen might be deliberately trying to avoid getting a straight answer on what happened with this disanto situation.
How does she (or anyone else) not ask Steve Haugaard what the heck happened? He’s standing right there the entire time.
How does Qualm not ask Haugaard to say what he heard?
How does Haugaard let this situation continue to happen by not saying anything?
Haugaard really needs to speak out on this. Fergusen should just ask the people who were there for goodness sakes and show that she can be a decent reporter.
At this point I think it’s important for everyone to know what was said and if May and Disanto are telling the truth.
If a person admits to a mistake, has apologized, and the apology has been accepted, I’m at a loss on why anything more needs to be said.
There is no compelling interest for the public to know except purient gossip or one has an agenda against one of the parties.
No..Haugaard needs to keep working doing the people’s business and quite frankly all the players in this could learn from him….and GET BACK TO WORK!