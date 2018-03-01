Dakota Posts bangs out another cartoon this week. Investigator Stace checking out his enemies.

From Dakota Posts, another cartoon (via Facebook). This one is about Investigator Stace checking out the voter records of his enemies, which I hear has been happening a bit too often this session. And not just with Dave Zimbeck.

16 Replies to “Dakota Posts bangs out another cartoon this week. Investigator Stace checking out his enemies.”

  1. Anonymous

    Just wait until they catch wind of Mike Rounds, Pat Powers, and Paul TenHaken attempting to dox criticizers back in 2013 on behalf of the Rounds Campaign. Specifically, going after the StandWithStace and RINOMike Twitter accounts. Think you will get your own cartoon Pat?

    1. Anonymous

      So Stace has fake accounts and somehow people investigating them or critical of them is a problem?

      Yeah it wasn’t a coincidence they all went away when Stace lost…..

      1. Anonymous

        Pretty sure the Argus identified one most likely as being Mike Chapman. The other, not so sure. You are giving Stace too much credit. As Troy put it about Stace, what are you going to do when you find out?

      2. Anonymous

        Troy Jones on Stace Investigating criticizers:
        “There is an old adage I keep in mind: “Don’t ask a question if you aren’t going to do anything with the answer.” It was told as a means to protect one from idle gossip, get distracted from the larger issues, or muddle your mind with stuff that doesn’t matter.

        My question is what did he think he’d do with this information against a private citizen? I can’t even dream up a rational use.”

  2. Anonymous

    Is it surprising to anyone that we are almost to March and the statewide races are still super quiet?

    It’s like both campaigns have polling that shows them winning.

    1. Anonymous

      Not really…session is still the focus…you know we have important stuff like chislic to worry about

    2. Pat Powers Post author

      I just link to their stuff when it’s funny and/or topical. If you click on their facebook account, I think you can tell them directly.

  5. William Beal

    Preening sanctimony and gleeful excommunications seem to be about the sum total of what makes a “true conservative” these days.

    1. Anonymous

      Dana Fergusen might be deliberately trying to avoid getting a straight answer on what happened with this disanto situation.

      How does she (or anyone else) not ask Steve Haugaard what the heck happened? He’s standing right there the entire time.

      How does Qualm not ask Haugaard to say what he heard?

      How does Haugaard let this situation continue to happen by not saying anything?

      Haugaard really needs to speak out on this. Fergusen should just ask the people who were there for goodness sakes and show that she can be a decent reporter.

      At this point I think it’s important for everyone to know what was said and if May and Disanto are telling the truth.

      1. Troy Jones

        If a person admits to a mistake, has apologized, and the apology has been accepted, I’m at a loss on why anything more needs to be said.

        There is no compelling interest for the public to know except purient gossip or one has an agenda against one of the parties.

      2. Anonymous

        No..Haugaard needs to keep working doing the people’s business and quite frankly all the players in this could learn from him….and GET BACK TO WORK!

