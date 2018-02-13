Dakota Posts, State Nosh edition Posted on February 12, 2018 by Pat Powers — 10 Comments ↓ Dakota Posts is at it again tonight… from Facebook Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
too bad nobody suggested it should be pork, and then it could have been defeated on the grounds that it’s offensive to Jews and Muslims
that is a very offensive statement but no surprise really..
Ann, you xenophobic bigot.
Much better drawing.
It does make a great point…pointless legislation which makes everyone look bad…like they don’t have anything more important to do…
At least Stace is not trying to pass a Constitutional Amendment to allow women in a non-existent militia…oh wait…(he is)…nevermind
Tara, she is not …she was making fun of Nesiba and Stce’s exchange…and you do not even know what you said….
I was kidding………you guys don’t know me.
Anne is a care giver, Nurse. Doesn’t qualify.
Why does Mr. Nesiba have an odd stocking hat on? Is he a Pinko? Is he wearing pants behind that podium?
Best part of this is the drawing of Matt Michels. Not sure why he is in the cartoon but it really makes the whole thing.
Messrs. Nelson and Nesiba seem drawn very realistically, but Matt Michels isn’t left handed. That offsets the entire reality of Nelson’s belt and belly.