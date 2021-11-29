Dem US Senate candidate’s plan; shift taxes to states. Who was the last Democrat who was looking for higher state taxes?

Brian Bengs is not your traditional Democrat running for US Senate, and you could arguably say the same about the politics he advocates for.

I was looking for some info for another article I’m working on, and came across this article in the Aberdeen American News about Bengs, who plans to mount a campaign against John Thune.

And I’m not entirely sure how his politics are going to sell in tax-averse South Dakota:

His plan would exempt people from federal income tax if they make up to four times the median income. In South Dakota, that’s $124,000. That means, he said, with income verification, no taxes need to be filed, but also no tax refunds. and.. The goal, he said, is to shift the tax burden to the states, which then create their own systems. and.. Bengs said one program he would advocate cutting would be federally subsidized flood insurance..

Read it here.

So, Bengs’ plan is that he wants more state taxes? Hmm. If memory serves, who was the last person who advocated for that? That would be Senator Thune’s last opponent, Jay Williams!

“Instead of looking for spending cuts, we must look for ways to increase tax revenue. Look at yourself, if you have property, ask for property taxes to be raised. If you have income, lobby for a state income tax. If you buy lots of things, go for a sales tax.”

Read that here.

I think I have an inkling how this campaign is going to go.