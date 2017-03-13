Deputy AG McGuigan informs State’s Atty’s of his intention to run for AG Posted on March 13, 2017 by Pat Powers — 1 Comment ↓ Hot off the press, apparently this letter went out to State’s Attorneys across South Dakota, where Deputy Attorney General Charlie McGuigan announced that he’s in the hunt for AG: FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window) Related
Do delegates know who he is? Does anyone outside of Pierre or an State’s Attorney’s office?