Deputy AG McGuigan informs State’s Atty’s of his intention to run for AG

Posted on

Hot off the press, apparently this letter went out to State’s Attorneys across South Dakota, where Deputy Attorney General Charlie McGuigan announced that he’s in the hunt for AG:

