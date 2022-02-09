Do we really want to add clones into the state constitution? Because that’s where it all went wrong in Star Wars Episode 2.

I have a bad feeling about this.

State Representative and Gubernatorial wannabe Steve Haugaard has new legislative measure that he wants South Dakotans to vote on. And anyone who has seen the Star Wars prequel trilogy knows that it’s just opening up a can of worms.

2022 South Dakota Legislature

House Joint Resolution 5003 Introduced by: Representatives Haugaard (prime), Jensen (Phil), and Randolph and Senator Frye-Mueller A JOINT RESOLUTION, proposing and submitting to the voters at the next general election a new section to Article VI of the Constitution of the State of South Dakota, relating to the definition of a human being. Be it resolved by the House of Representatives of the State of South Dakota, the Senate concurring therein: Section 1. That at the next general election held in the state, the following amendment to Article VI of the Constitution of the State of South Dakota, as set forth in section 2 of this Joint Resolution, which is hereby agreed to, shall be submitted to the electors of the state for approval. Section 2. That Article VI of the Constitution of the State of South Dakota, be amended with a NEW SECTION to read: § 30. Human being–Definition. The term, human being, means each member of the species homo sapiens, at all stages of life, including the moment of fertilization or cloning, or other moment at which a member of the species comes into being.

Haugaard’s measure proposes to recognize all members of the species homo sapiens at all stages of life including the moment of fertilization or cloning. Did Haugaard never see Star Wars Episode 2, Attack of the Clones?

The whole thing is about a secret clone army commissioned by the Jedi being grown in tanks. When the Jedi forces were overwhelmed by the droid army, Yoda shows up with the clone army to save the day… Only to have the pre-programmed clones ordered by Supreme Chancellor Palpatine to kill the Jedi in the next movie, Star Wars Episode 3.

And from there it led to the downfall of the Republic, and into 2 decades of rule by the Empire.

Does that all sound kind of dumb? It should. Because Episode 2 easily had the worst writing of all the Star Wars movies, and Episode 3 was only marginally better.

But it’s still not as dumb as asking for cloning to be put in the South Dakota State Constitution.