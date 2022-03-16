I don’t know why, but this candidate event announcement that just came out today has me wondering.
So.. do they want to know you’re attending, because you get a coupon for a free soda? Because if you get a free soda with your Bruce, that might draw a couple of more people in.
And really, this might be your last chance to see him, because I don’t believe he’s going to get on the ballot.
7 thoughts on “Do you get your drink for free? Or is it to make sure you’re not helping yourself?”
Here’s some different artwork. Does that help?
https://whalenforussenate.com/meet__greets_in_brookings
No, No matter how much you change the art, I still don’t think he’s going to get on the ballot.
I think you like the idea of Senator Bruce Whalen.
Why wouldn’t you?
It’s history in the making.
If the Whalen team can get on the ballot.
Don’t you have to have more than one person for a team?
I think Whalen will barely get enough signatures. He didn’t hire Jordan Mason for his personality. Though the odds are pretty good also that he’ll then get DQd upon verification.
I saw them speculating on Primary Thune site that Thune might not get enough. Ha. I heard he already has over 4,000, so that shows what they know.
Stop being a biased Haag on this blog. Either publicly admit you only support the incumbent candidates who pay to advertise on your website or stop pretending you are doing anything but parroting propaganda.
You are a fool to want Thune to be elected again. Do you not pay attention to his actions in DC? Or are you ignorant or unintelligent, both? If you were paying attention and have the IQ anywhere above imbecile level you would be elated someone is going to unseat Thune.
This corrupt lying Thune still denies election fraud. I hope he tries to cheat this year. He had no idea. There is an entire army behind this movement and we are more than prepared to expose it with the proof of the entire process. The lifers in SD like Thune thinks he can get away with manipulation and deceit because SD is a small political world, but we wish him well and we wish him an honest election.
Please stop considering the crazy parts of Facebook as a valid news source. I think you might have broken something in your head.