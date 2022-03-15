It appears former Republican State Representative Tom Holmes has filed to run as Dem for Minnehaha Co Auditor

As I was dropping off my daughter in Vermillion yesterday afternoon after running some signs to that area of the state, I checked for an update on who was filing for office. And one of the latest entries on the candidate filings yesterday afternoon list shocked me somewhat.

Is that former State Republican State Representative Tom Holmes who just filed to run as a Democrat for County Auditor?

Well, the address is correct. And according to the live database..

After being defeated in 2018 when attempting to return for a third term of office in the House, Holmes ran again in 2020, coming in second in a 3-way contest for 2 seats in the primary, but still posting third place in the general. If memory serves, late in that election a Biden sign was in his yard, which caused quite a bit of chatter among the Minnehaha GOP circles.. and might have served as foreshadowing for his migration to another party.

It certainly appears that he has swapped parties to run against the (newly) incumbent County Auditor, Republican Ben Kyte, who was appointed to the position, taking over for Bob Litz, who left with 2 years to go on his term of office. Kyte has already announced.

Having come in third in the House race, I’m not sure what switching parties earns Tom in terms of advantage of running for the office of County Auditor. I don’t suspect there are deeper pockets on that side to raise funds to run. And given Biden’s approval ratings, and spotty candidate placement above him, there doesn’t seem to be goodwill flowing from the top of the ticket.

Having helped a number of candidates do so, I can tell you that running a Minnehaha County-wide race is not like running a legislative race. It’s tougher. Far tougher. Everything is more. More mailers. More signs. More media. And MORE expensive. In his last race, Tom spent $15-18k. He might have to double that or more to cover things county wide.

Tom was always cordial and likable, but after 2 losses, I’m not sure what running as the Dem Candidate for County Auditor gains him, except a place on the ballot, and a far bigger bite to to try to chew.