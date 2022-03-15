As many rocks that get thrown at Governor Kristi Noem, the incumbent Governor fared far better than the people who would like to replace her, according to a KELOland news story today:
As for Haugaard, the former House speaker saw lawmakers in one chamber or the other vote down all but one of his proposals.
and..
His one note of success was the annual resolution expressing South Dakota’s status as a sister state of Taiwan.
Smith also fared poorly. None of his three bills made it past the first hearing. One proposed expanding the scope of soil conservation. Another would have reduced penalties for ingestion of controlled substances. The third would have regulated school resource officers. He tabled his concurrent resolution supporting the initiatives of the Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate.
However, Steve did find a different way to earn plenty of press otherwise.
4 thoughts on “KELOland points out that Haugaard, Smith had a dismal and ineffective session.”
Killing bills is also a way to define success… never seen a Governor lose so many bills….
That will hurt Noem a lot more in the long run
B B B B B Noem.
This argument reflects poorly on the intellect of the person making it.
It is also a signal that perhaps there is not a more serious criticism.
Is Governor Noem done?
More accurately, are the people advising her done?
I’m sure they are not done yet.
And our lives will probably not improve as a result.
Looking forward to being over the hump and have leaders (and their advisors) that want to help the folks.
If only “helping folks” had a better definition than stopping 5g or claiming election fraud when it doesnt exist. I see you trying to make yourself more palatable by surpressing the crazy, but we see through it.