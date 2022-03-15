I don’t know why, but this candidate event announcement that just came out today has me wondering.
So.. do they want to know you’re attending, because you get a coupon for a free soda? Because if you get a free soda with your Bruce, that might draw a couple of more people in.
And really, this might be your last chance to see him, because I don’t believe he’s going to get on the ballot.
4 thoughts on “Do you get your drink for free? Or is it to make sure you’re not helping yourself?”
Here’s some different artwork. Does that help?
https://whalenforussenate.com/meet__greets_in_brookings
No, No matter how much you change the art, I still don’t think he’s going to get on the ballot.
I think you like the idea of Senator Bruce Whalen.
Why wouldn’t you?
It’s history in the making.
If the Whalen team can get on the ballot.
Don’t you have to have more than one person for a team?