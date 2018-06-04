“Don’t cry because its over. Smile because it happened.” Dr. Seuss

An old pro in campaigns said something to me on the 1980 Senate campaign: “After Sunday night, nothing a campaign says makes any difference. Minds are made up. The only focus left is Get Out The Vote. Nowwe just thank our supporters and motivate our volunteers to GOTV.” I think that is true for one reason: “What really can one say that will be new to the debate?”

So, for the next 30+ hours we are on the final stretch and will soon know who our Governor, US Rep. & legislative nominees will be. So, I’m interested for what hit for you during the campaigns. Good, bad, the ugly. Just so you know, if you are answering to try to sell a particular candidate, I will delete the comment. Selling is over. Its time to begin the evaluation period before we have results so we have a base upon which to judge against.

Why you went one way or another? Did you change your mind and why? What was your candidate’s biggest error (especially unforced)? What was the biggest decision point for you? What do you think is the biggest decision point in the campaign? I have my personal answers to these but I don’t want to answer to derail your thoughts. I’ll answer before the polls close for sure.

It’s a pretty open thread so long you aren’t trying to litigate the campaign. It’s over but we don’t know the results. I want to begin an analysis of what happened for you and globally. Thanks for playing.

