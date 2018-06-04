“Don’t cry because its over. Smile because it happened.” Dr. Seuss

An old pro in campaigns said something to me on the 1980 Senate campaign: “After Sunday night, nothing a campaign says makes any difference. Minds are made up. The only focus left is Get Out The Vote. Nowwe just thank our supporters and motivate our volunteers to GOTV.” I think that is true for one reason: “What really can one say that will be new to the debate?”
So, for the next 30+ hours we are on the final stretch and will soon know who our Governor, US Rep. & legislative nominees will be. So, I’m interested for what hit for you during the campaigns. Good, bad, the ugly. Just so you know, if you are answering to try to sell a particular candidate, I will delete the comment. Selling is over. Its time to begin the evaluation period before we have results so we have a base upon which to judge against.
Why you went one way or another? Did you change your mind and why? What was your candidate’s biggest error (especially unforced)? What was the biggest decision point for you? What do you think is the biggest decision point in the campaign? I have my personal answers to these but I don’t want to answer to derail your thoughts. I’ll answer before the polls close for sure.
It’s a pretty open thread so long you aren’t trying to litigate the campaign. It’s over but we don’t know the results. I want to begin an analysis of what happened for you and globally. Thanks for playing.
While I enjoyed analyzing the campaigns, I appreciated both candidates. In the end, I know and trust one person a great deal who worked with both candidates, and I relied heavily on that person’s recommendation.
Thanks. That is the type of response I was looking for. Can I “bucket it” in a “personal recommendation” category? Can I ask if it was a recommendation which focused on an issue or personal attribute? You don’t have to be specific unless it is necessary. Troy
Sure, call it a personal recommendation or referral. I don’t want to say it was issue-based, or somehow imply that one person was lacking. I mean it when I say I respect both candidates, which made this a hard decision.
I’ve criticized the Jackley campaign for their poor response or preparedness to the “negative” campaigning, but that was only the fun of politics; their tactics, good or bad, didn’t weigh on my decision. Mailings, emails, etc. from either candidate had little to no impact.
I dont watch TV and know both personally. One I respect and admire. The other took the campaign exactly where I expected. At the end of the day I wanted to hold my head high win or lose and there was only one option in the gov race that made that possible.
I want a candidate with 2 or 3 principles they will not break to win an election. Say what you believe in and leave it there.
I’ve always liked both candidates personally. In the end my decision was about geography.
CNN’s “glass ceiling” piece was the final data point I needed to help me make up my mind.
In the Governor’s race one of the candidates clearly projected a thorough understanding of the many issues a governor will face, because they have actually held those positions. The other knew all the buzz words and one liners, but appears to be a mile wide and an inch deep. I will vote for true experience in that race.
In the House race it was very clear early on that one candidate is a work horse and the other a show pony. The third candidate a “did not show.” I will vote for the work horse in that race.
In the Governor’s race, I know and have worked with each closely on issues and legislation. While both are solid, I am going with the one I believe will bring a fresh perspective to Pierre.
In the Congressional race, one stands out in terms of both breadth and depth of issue knowledge and the emotional intelligence to effectively defend our state’s interests. This race was a much easier decision.
For me, I had been undecided for a long time. Like them both and know them both.
I did not like either candidate when they weren’t authentic. Sometimes in these races, candidates aren’t themselves. They will say things or promise things they normally wouldn’t do in real life just to try to win a vote.
I also disliked the entire talk of ‘negative’ politics. Of course it was going to end up ‘negative’ but I found that BOTH teams engaged in it — from the lines they would use (Washington insider) and (government lawyer) — to the ads and mailers they put out. BOTH campaigns ran ads but one team’s strategy was to play victim and act like they were running a positive campaign. I have postcards that would prove differently!
Ultimately the Kaiser issue pushed me over the edge — I don’t like at all how that issue was handled years ago. Should never have happened and if handled appropriately, we would have never heard her name.
“BOTH campaigns ran [negative] ads but one team’s strategy was to play victim and act like they were running a positive campaign.”
Agreed. Noem’s “negative” ads included real people, with a real story to tell (whether you believe the stories or not). Jackley’s “negative” ads used his wife and kids to attack Noem for being connected to Washington, or simply being negative. Jackley’s “negative” ads were just bad on all levels, unless the only goal was to say “Washington” as many times as possible.
If Jackley loses, it’ll be because of his media strategy, or lack of a strategy, in these last couple weeks.
Did the same person do Krebs and Jackley’s ads?
Yes. I did.
What I don’t understand is how people complain about running negative ads, but then attack the other for not being Trump-y enough. Say what you will about Trump, he ran one of the most negative campaigns ever, changing the way we run campaigns (think all the attempts at creatively demeaning nicknames for opponents). You can’t have you cake and eat it too on this one, and that’s where I think Mr. Jackley really went wrong.
Anono at 11:08: The Kaiser issue most affected me, as well. Something tells me we’re not alone on that score.