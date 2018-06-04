State Reps Mary Duvall & Tim Rounds speak out about misleading fluorescent postcards in their district

Apparently (and oddly) one of the South Dakota Gun Owner related groups hit the District 24 primary against the incumbents, and in favor of the gal who switched parties from Democrat to Republican in order to run as a Republican for the State House.
And according to facebook, Duvall & Rounds are addressing the false postcard, which also misspelled Duvall’s name:
Does the postcard point out any particular Bills?
They misspelled my name in the postcard against me, too! And they forgot to include my A rating with the NRA – and that I probably have more firearms than they do. Details are so annoying
They also sent one against Tom Holmes giving him an F rating, and attack Tammy fenner too
Did they have any specific Bills listed to support their rating?
I really despise groups like this that LIE….find something true if you want to run an negative ad….I don’t like negative ads, but at least be true….this group has long since worn out its welcome and I will never vote for anyone supporting it.
Here is a look at all of 2017’s gun bills and how legislators voted: http://sdcitizensforliberty.org/assets/2ndamscorecard2.pdf
Rounds 56%
Duvall 44%
There was only 10 worst than Duvall. I say that deserves an “F”.
Really? This is the reference that you use for gun bills? I will assume that the tabliod magazines are where you get your factual news. CHEM TRAILS SCAN EYES TO TELEPORT THROUGH THE SANFORD UNDERGOUND MINE TO ALIENS! Do you relate to the fact that these “conservatives” voted more in-line with Demcrats out of arrogance. Why….because they didn’t get their way and took their vote from the sandbox while stomping their feet. Also by not voting for the balanced budget the don’t support veterans, kids, elderly, the SD constitution, those that can not take care of themselves, children’s education, Native Americans, midwives.. the list goes down to every single South Dakotain.
Actually, American Indian is the preferred term and interestingly Indians were the ones who created their identity (American Indian Movement). According to the US Census Bureau on Race and Ethnic Origin 49.76% of Indigenous peoples prefer American Indian as to the 37.35% who prefer Native American. It really comes down to who you ask;)
Anyone who stands by doing or saying nothing while watching SDGO slime good people is as much a part of the cesspool swamp as the hatred and deceit and lying and pus filled politics SDGO are.
Anyone who stands by doing or saying nothing while watching Liberal Republicans claim to be conservative just to get re-elected is as much a part of the cesspool swamp as the hatred and deceit and lying and pus filled politics being controlled by the Establishment.