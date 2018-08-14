Duelling Constitution Party Conventions are today. Supposedly.

Don’t forget what’s scheduled to be going on today.

Both the Lora Hubbel and the Lori Stacey (Now Mike Gunn) factions of the Constitution Party are allegedly holding party conventions this morning.:

The Hubbelcraft convention supposedly takes off at 9 am at the Ramkota, and the other one is at 11 am at the Governor’s Inn. Given how many people are likely to attend a political convention on a Tuesday morning in Pierre, I’m sure that will take all of 10 minutes.

That’s assuming they hold them, in light of the fact that the elections for either faction are both in question.

