SDGOP Sues Secretary of State for Writ of Prohibition against recognizing Constitution party conventions

The South Dakota Republican Party filed suit against South Dakota Secretary of State Shantel Krebs today, and is seeking a Writ of Prohibition against allowing the Constitution Party’s dueling conventions to proceed forward on August 14th.

The lawsuit follows a recent demand made to the Secretary of State from the South Dakota GOP (as included as Exhibit J in the filing) dated July 24th.

The crux of the reason why the SDGOP is seeking relief from the court seems to be explained by their 7/24 letter, which notes :

Your letter dated July 17 seems to indicate this could be resolved if the Constitution Party certifies to the Secretary of State’s Office who holds the office of state chairperson prior to, or simultaneous with, the Party’s presentation of the certification of nominations. However, that does not solve the underlying problem that neither Lori Stacey or Lora Hubbel has the authority to send notice the Secretary of State, rending the Notice invalid, and therefore the convention as invalid. Even if the central committee of the Constitution Party now gave your office notice of either Lora Hubbel or Lori Stacey being chairman, such would not render the prior invalid notice as valid.

I spoke to SDGOP Chairman Dan Lederman about it this afteroon, and Lederman reiterated what was noted in the letter, that the basic problems with the Constitution party’s efforts are that they’re being led by people who have not been certified as legitimate party representatives.

Lederman stated to me, “After the Constitution Party’s earlier convention descended into chaos, warring factions of the Constitution party announced they were each holding a convention on August 14th. The problem is that under South Dakota law, neither person calling the competing conventions had any legal standing to do so.”

We’re waiting more information as to when the court hearing will be, and whether one or both factions of the Constitution party will be represented in court.

In case you want to read for yourself, here’s the full filing:

Amend.petition.krebs (1) by Pat Powers on Scribd

Stay tuned!

