SDGOP Sues Secretary of State for Writ of Prohibition against recognizing Constitution party conventions

The South Dakota Republican Party filed suit against South Dakota Secretary of State Shantel Krebs today, and is seeking a Writ of Prohibition against allowing the Constitution Party’s dueling conventions to proceed forward on August 14th.
The lawsuit follows a recent demand made to the Secretary of State from the South Dakota GOP (as included as Exhibit J in the filing) dated July 24th.
The crux of the reason why the SDGOP is seeking relief from the court seems to be explained by their 7/24 letter, which notes :
Your letter dated July 17 seems to indicate this could be resolved if the Constitution Party certifies to the Secretary of State’s Office who holds the office of state chairperson prior to, or simultaneous with, the Party’s presentation of the certification of nominations. However, that does not solve the underlying problem that neither Lori Stacey or Lora Hubbel has the authority to send notice the Secretary of State, rending the Notice invalid, and therefore the convention as invalid. Even if the central committee of the Constitution Party now gave your office notice of either Lora Hubbel or Lori Stacey being chairman, such would not render the prior invalid notice as valid.
I spoke to SDGOP Chairman Dan Lederman about it this afteroon, and Lederman reiterated what was noted in the letter, that the basic problems with the Constitution party’s efforts are that they’re being led by people who have not been certified as legitimate party representatives.
Lederman stated to me, “After the Constitution Party’s earlier convention descended into chaos, warring factions of the Constitution party announced they were each holding a convention on August 14th. The problem is that under South Dakota law, neither person calling the competing conventions had any legal standing to do so.”
We’re waiting more information as to when the court hearing will be, and whether one or both factions of the Constitution party will be represented in court.
In case you want to read for yourself, here’s the full filing:
Amend.petition.krebs (1) by Pat Powers on Scribd
Stay tuned!
Republicans = organized, effective, growing.
Everyone else: third (world) parties. scatter brained and ineffectual.
Running a Convention and elections is not that hard.
Will the real Slim Shady please stand up
on one hand we are doing the constitution party a solid by forcing them to sort themselves out.
though dan stopped short. he should have demanded the decertification and dissolution of the constitution party for a) failing to hold meetings and elect officers and b) failing to certify a candidate for governor, or certify any candidates, thusly defaulting their ballot access.
Is he going to try and keep the Dems and Libertarians off the ballot too?
Interesting you want to place blame on a citizen who follows the law. Is the SDGOP at fault for the Constitution party being clueless and in utter chaos? How ignorant of you.
You are right, Tara. Your party needs you! The Democratic party is falling apart, you should return to them.
But it is much easier for Lora, Trerry laFleaur, Tara Volesky, Janette Mcintyre, Gordon Howie to just jump around from party to party seeking office anyway they can without any loyalty to anyone but their own ambitions!
Tara is a Republican and a Conservative
Lies.
just follow the law. have meetings, elect officers, run a convention. these idiots f up every thing they touch. they are the ones that caused this. they are responsible for disenfranchising their party, not the gop.
btw how’s that legal matter of yours going in Mitchell
Billy Sutton belongs to a party that can’t even run a convention. Their employees are unable to honor the US on the 4th of July.
Why does he think anyone would let him in power for these reasons?
Remember last fall when this appeared in the Argus:
“Hubbel, who rejoined the GOP last year after a two-month stint in the state’s Constitution Party, said the record demonstrates the state’s Republican Party has been “highjacked by political opportunists.”
So, Lora Hubbel switches from GOP to Chair the Constitution Party and then resigns and goes back to GOP to run for Governor (but can’t get enough signatures) and now back to Constitution Party to take the Chair seat back that she abandoned. You cannot make this stuff up.
This just shows that grudznick’s claims of being the head of the Constitution Party are at least as valid as Ms. Hubbel’s claims are.
Go Shad!
Troy, your party is the one that had reps in Russia on July 4th so that may not be a good criticism.
What’s your point? The USA has an Embassy in Russia which means American reps are in Russia throughout the year.
How cute you are still hoping, after nearly 2yrs of investigations, Russia-Trump collusion will appear. Maybe you have some information, please fill us in or better yet apply to the FBI or CIA, you could help them.
Russia, Russia, Russia.
Don’t worry about equity. Let’s just destroy the other political parties to guarantee our dominance by challenging SOS certifications…. Gee, I wonder which ALEC meeting covered this tactic?
JKC,
Done. If the Democrats and CP can’t do basic administrative tasks, I continue not have the GOP equal with the incompetent crazy people. You and Lora can occupy the idiot space all by yourself.
By the way, if we wanted to destroy the SDDP, I concede we couldn’t be as effective as you have been. You deserve all the credit.
There are fewer than 500 people registered with the Constitution Party and it seems only about 30 of them even knew they were having a convention, or that they are planning to have two more.
Aren’t there some notification requirements?
Yes- Lora calls Terry and he calls his friend to let him know which phone booth to meet and who to vote for.
I am so confused. According to SDCL 12-1-3, they aren’t even a real political party unless one of their candidates for a statewide office received at least 2.5% of the total votes cast for that office in either of the two preceding elections. Did they pull that off? Has anybody checked that?
And then all this flapdoodle about which one is going to be the candidate for governor; they aren’t allowed to nominate a gubernatorial candidate at a convention. They have to have a primary, just like the Democrats and Republicans. They can nominate the other constitutional office candidates at their convention, but not the governor. Says so in SDCL 12-5-21.
But I am not a lawyer. So can somebody explain this?
Anne,
They sued and a federal court let them do a convention (well they authorized them to do one—if they can pul it off a different matter, but I digress)
Also I think if you get some 6000 signatures or so they could be recognized as a party which I think is how they did it
Sutton and Noem are polling within the margin of error.
Polls are showing Hillary Clinton to win in a landslide… haha!
Let’s decide who wins governor by how many Facebook likes they each have, yeah, what do you think?
A federal court didn’t “let” them do a convention. The judge decided the old law was unconstitutional. Some good legislators then decided that it wasn’t a good idea to have the state of South Dakota get taken to court again over denying the people their right to have more options on the ballot. The governor signed a bill into law, protecting their right to have a convention and elect certain people for certain offices. Codified law 12-5-26
Now, the debacle with them having competing conventions, meeting the deadline, and multiple state chairs… those are the issues at hand.
Anne,
In regards to them having just under 500 registered voters but only a few show up to the convention…. To compare, as of today, the GOP has 252,288 registered voters in the state of South Dakota. How many people showed up to the GOP state convention? I highly doubt it was anywhere close to the total number of registered voters. Didn’t the GOP notify people that they were having a convention? Is that the kind of logic that you’re using?