Thune: Democrat Hysteria About Judge Kavanaugh is Predictable and Unfortunate

“Democrats aren’t looking for a qualified Supreme Court justice. They’re looking for a political rubber-stamp.”

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today discussed the president’s Supreme Court nominee, Judge Brett Kavanaugh, and the predictable hysteria that has come from Democrats who are trying to keep Kavanaugh from being confirmed by drawing from the same partisan, political playbook they tried to use against Justice Neil Gorsuch.

Thune also discussed the Commerce Department’s announcement that the economy grew by 4.1 percent in the second quarter of 2018 – more evidence that Republicans’ pro-growth, pro-jobs agenda is working.

