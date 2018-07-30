Pro-Krebs Super PAC donors identified, general election donations must be repaid

The Rapid City Journal has an article today pointing out who was involved in the Super PAC advertisements smearing eventual GOP Congressional Nominee Dusty Johnson in the run up to the Congressional Primary last month:
The individual contributions to Hold Washington Accountable included two from the Black Hills: $10,000 from Larry Pillard, of Custer, the retired former chairman of the board of Tetra Laval Group, a multinational corporation focused on food production, packaging and distribution; and $8,000 from Pat Hall, a real-estate developer from Rapid City.
The other contributions were $25,000 from Herzog Contracting, of St. Joseph, Mo.; two contributions totaling $10,000 from William Metz, of Sioux City, Iowa; $5,000 from Greg Carmon, of Brandon; $5,000 from Mark Nylen, of North Sioux City; and $4,000 from Louis George, of Sioux Falls.
During the campaign, a spokesperson for the Krebs campaign denied any coordination with Hold Washington Accountable, despite connections revealed in public documents.
One connection is Robert Phillips III, aka Rob Phillips, of Dublin, Ohio, who is the treasurer of Hold Washington Accountable. Phillips is also the chief operating officer of Axiom Strategies, a national political consulting firm that received nearly $110,000 in payments while working for Krebs’ campaign committee, according to FEC reports.
Another connection — revealed in the July quarterly report to the FEC from Hold Washington Accountable — is Louis “Lou” George, of Sioux Falls. George gave $4,000 to Hold Washington Accountable while also serving as the treasurer of Krebs’ campaign committee.
And the super PAC wasn’t the only method used by some Krebs donors to get around the $2,700 limit.
Larry Pillard, for example, gave $5,400 to the Krebs campaign committee by earmarking half of the money for the primary election and the other half for the general election, while his wife, Deborah, did the same thing. Larry Pillard also gave $10,000 to Hold Washington Accountable, bringing the total amount of contributions from the Pillards to $20,800.
An FEC spokeswoman told the Rapid City Journal on Friday that a candidate who accepts general-election contributions before the primary and then loses the primary must typically refund the general-election contributions within 60 days of the primary. An exception allows general-election contributions to be used before the primary, the spokeswoman said, for deposits or advance payments on goods and services to be provided after the primary.
So despite denials of involvement with the shadowy Super PAC, Krebs for Congress shared treasurers with the group? Interesting.
Even more interesting is that it sounds like the campaign might have to send some money back.
