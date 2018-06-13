EPW Subcommittee to Hold Oversight Hearing on Regulation of Surplus Water

WASHINGTON—U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.), Chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Subcommittee on Superfund, Waste Management and Regulatory Oversight, will chair a hearing titled, “Oversight of the Army Corps’ Regulation of Surplus Water and the Role of States’ Rights” on Wednesday, June 13, 2018, at 2:30 PM EDT.

DETAILS:

WHAT: EPW Subcommittee on Superfund, Waste Management and Regulatory Oversight hearing

WHEN: 2:30 PM EDT, Wednesday, June 13, 2018

WHERE: 406 Dirksen Senate Office Building – Live streaming video of the hearing will also be provided at www.epw.senate.gov

WITNESSES:

The Honorable Steven M. Pirner – Secretary, South Dakota Department of Environment and Natural Resources

Ward J. Scott – Western Governors’ Association

Stephen Mulligan – Legislative Attorney, Congressional Research Service

###

