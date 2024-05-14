Governor Noem Names Algin Young Tribal Law Enforcement Liaison

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem announced that Algin Young will serve as the new Tribal Law Enforcement Liaison for the Noem Administration.

“The federal government is turning their backs on our tribal reservations. The lack of tribal law enforcement officers combined with the warzone at our Southern Border has created multiple crises on our reservations,” said Governor Noem. “Algin Young is well respected within our tribal communities and at the federal level. His knowledge will help in our efforts to restore law and order in Indian country.”

Young formerly served as the Chief of Police for the Pine Ridge Reservation. After bravely testifying before the U.S. Senate Committee on Indian Affairs on the cartel presence on tribal lands, Young found himself without a job. Governor Noem is proud to welcome him to the administration.

Young will join the Department of Tribal Relations, and he will serve as a senior advisor to Tribal Relations, Public Safety, and the Governor’s Office on Tribal Law Enforcement issues and public safety in Indian country.

“I am passionate about improving law and order on our reservations and neighboring communities,” said Algin Young. “I look forward to serving as an ambassador for the State of South Dakota at the federal level and with the State’s nine tribal nations to facilitate solutions for tribal law enforcement and understand and navigate jurisdictional challenges.”

Governor Noem has previously called attention to the challenges that tribal law enforcement faces due to underfunding from the Biden Administration. Last month, Governor Noem and Attorney General Jackley announced that South Dakota will be offering a tribal law enforcement-specific certification course this summer right here in our state. In February, she urged the U.S. Senate Committee on Indian Affairs to enhance public safety on tribal reservations. And in March, she called for a comprehensive, public, and transparent audit of all federal funds to South Dakota’s nine Native American tribes to help understand the funding level that is necessary to keep these communities safe.

