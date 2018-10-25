Fact Check Gnomes – #TBT It’s throwback Thursday with the same cast of characters who endorse Democrats

From my mailbox:

Just in time for Throwback Thursday, Billie Sutton is attempting a Hail Mary from the Democratic playbook. Today, he stood in an empty room to announce support from Obama/Daschle endorsers and long-time Democratic donors, who happened to be registered Republicans.

One of those flanking Billie Sutton today: former Senator and D.C. insider Larry Pressler, who in 2008 voted for Obama and in 2012 publicly endorsed him, saying “I stand by him as he stands by all of us, putting national allegiance ahead of party affiliation. I endorse President Obama for reelection in 2012.” And like Billie Sutton, Senator Pressler supported Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Alongside Senator Pressler were various members of Republicans for Daschle, Republicans for Johnson, and Republicans for Herseth.

Meanwhile, Kristi Noem has earned the support of John Thune, Mike Rounds, Dennis Daugaard, and Marty Jackley.

But as we said, Sutton’s play is one we’ve seen before! Check these throwbacks out!

