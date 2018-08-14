Fair Season is off an running – Brown County Fair is this week! Posted on August 14, 2018 by Pat Powers — Leave a reply SD State Auditor, Steve Barnett’s, daughter, Lily, is ready to work at the @TheBCFair GOP booth. @sdgop pic.twitter.com/wiLhI1GODC — Brown County GOP-SD (@BrownCountyGOPS) August 13, 2018 FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related