Final Vote on House Bill 1305 with vote results Posted on February 12, 2018 by Pat Powers — 6 Comments ↓ Here's how it all went down today on Rep Dennert's House Bill 1305 to allow non-Republican party members to vote in the GOP Primary that was blasted by the South Dakota Republican Party today. 29 yea, 37 nay, and 4 excused.
Hip Hip Hooray!
Good news, but far too many GOP voting in favor of it.
an odd “coalition” also
Johnson, Lust, Stevens, Rozum, schoenfish, Mikelson
Disanto, Dennert, Frye-Mueller, Heinemann, May
Who pays for the elections?
Down goes Dennert.
121,000 Independents you just said no too. Good job Drew, the Independents will remember you.