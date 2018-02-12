Final Vote on House Bill 1305 with vote results

Posted on

Here’s how it all went down today on Rep Dennert’s House Bill 1305 to allow non-Republican party members to vote in the GOP Primary that was blasted by the South Dakota Republican Party today. 29 yea, 37 nay, and 4 excused.

6 Replies to “Final Vote on House Bill 1305 with vote results”

    1. Anonymous

      an odd “coalition” also

      Johnson, Lust, Stevens, Rozum, schoenfish, Mikelson

      Disanto, Dennert, Frye-Mueller, Heinemann, May

