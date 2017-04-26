Former Dem Senate Candidate advocates Democrat dissidents to be “thrown out”

Well is was an interesting development in the soap opera that is the South Dakota Democrat Party.

Not long after Todd Epp wrote his piece about the “Night of Long Butter Knives,” and shortly after I pointed it out, losing State Senate Candidate Cory Heidelberger of Aberdeen came out swinging against Democrat Party dissidents – and in a shocking example of small-tent mentality, is openly advocating for the dissidents to be “thrown out:”

Epp appears to share my concern that, amidst calls for new leadership in the SDDP, no one has publicly offered names or plans for that new leadership. and… The best possible outcome is that everyone meets, speaks, and departs as allies united around a common plan of action. Anyone who talks about anything other than our practical goals and action, anyone who gripes and moans about personal grievances, should be slapped back to reality or, if they keep griping and moaning, thrown out…. …Gripers and moaners add no value to the party; doers do.

Read it here.

Heidelberger is couching his bets on whether Tornberg can survive the vote on Saturday. But either way, he’s openly advocating for dissidents to be “thrown out,” because they “add no value” to the Democrat party.

No wonder they keep on losing. And throwing out “gripers and moaners?” A good reason to continue not to ever elect Cory to anything.

Facebook Twitter