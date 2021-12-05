From Twitter:
BREAKING: Bob Dole, who overcame severe injures in World War II to lead the Senate GOP and run for president, dies at 98. https://t.co/3OkSEY7EFb
— The Associated Press (@AP) December 5, 2021
3 thoughts on “Former Kansas US Senator and Presidential Candidate Bob Dole passes away at 98”
All due respect, he was a Kansas Senator.
He was a great American.
At the same time he opposed government heath care saying it was bad for us… yet as a veteran he was on government health care for 70+ years.
Bad for us good for him.
You don’t know what Government health care is.
He fought for your freedom.
You are dumb.