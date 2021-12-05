Former Kansas US Senator and Presidential Candidate Bob Dole passes away at 98

@SoDakCampaigns

From Twitter:

5 thoughts on “Former Kansas US Senator and Presidential Candidate Bob Dole passes away at 98”

  2. He was a great American.

    At the same time he opposed government heath care saying it was bad for us… yet as a veteran he was on government health care for 70+ years.

    Bad for us good for him.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.