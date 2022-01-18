Former Noem staffer starts war of words, attacks Governor and others, earns sharp rebuke from Governor’s spokesman

Caroline Woods, spouse to Family Heritage Alliance director Norman Woods, and a Noem staffer for a time, came out in the Rapid City Journal this past week with an editorial that took a surprising swipe at her former boss for taking a more measured approach on last years’ transgender participation in sports issue:
First, let’s start with last year’s women’s sports bill that promoted fairness in women’s sports. The South Dakota legislature put this strong bill on Gov. Noem’s desk prohibiting biological males from competing in women’s sports. It protected girls in K12 sports and college. She tweeted that she was “excited” to sign the bill. Well, she quickly changed her mind. She reversed course after getting woke pressure from people including Matt McCaulley, who double-dips as a Sandford Health lobbyist and a paid advisor to Gov. Noem, and D.C. elitist, Corey Lewandowski, who is just plain creepy.
The entire column just popped up out of the blue without any prior indication of criticism on the issue from Woods, especially given the harsh tone. Which the mainstream media ate up, because of its anti-Noem tone.
But the coverage also afforded the Governor’s people the opportunity to clap back hard:
In a statement to Fox News, Noem communications director Ian Fury described Thorman Woods as a “disgruntled former staffer.”
“This op-ed is filled with misinformation and outright lies. It comes from a disgruntled former staffer that moved to SD [South Dakota] from DC and only worked in the governor’s office briefly,” said Fury. “This op-ed reflects more work than she did in her seven short months working here. Her DC agenda did not reflect SD values, and we were happy to see her go.”
And..
“Given HB 1217’s problematic provisions, there was a higher risk of the entire bill being enjoined if South Dakota were to be sued by the NCAA. If that had happened, no girls in South Dakota would have been protected (at K-12 or collegiate level),” he said. “Now that other states have linked arms, as Gov. Noem urged at the time, she is excited to protect girls’ sports at both the K-12 and collegiate level, just as she’s done with her executive orders.”
17 thoughts on “Former Noem staffer starts war of words, attacks Governor and others, earns sharp rebuke from Governor’s spokesman”
I mean, 7 months is a pretty good run in the Noem admin.
Most have not lasted that long, isn’t Noem on her 5th Chief of Staff?
You mean asking one of the most respected to leave his office less than 2 weeks after finding out his wife had cancer? Or because they were pushed out by Corey Lewandowski who has widely been rumored to be the 3rd person in the Governor’s marriage?
I know Pat won’t let this stay, but you have got to be one of the most scum-sucking individuals I have had the displeasure to read.
DC agenda of…being more conservative than Noem? Also who hired her to move here?!
Did Fury also come to SD by way of DC? Along with the majority of the staff?
So funny that he calls her a DC staffer. Almost the entire staff is NOT from South Dakota. Where’s Ian from?
Ohio
By way of hillsdale college
Noem is going to have to earn reelection.
This is just the beginning of the attacks on a substantial attack surface.
On one hand, it’s the price to be paid in SD for having a big tent (see her LG).
On the other hand, her team was warned about what would happen regarding cannabis, her biggest attack surface in my view because of how this demographic cross-cuts so many other dispositions.
We had the answer that would have 1) prevented state sponsored monopoly, 2) dis-empower the black market and 3) positioned Noem (and Trump) for large margins of victory.
It was a slam dunk.
A 7/10 slam dunk.
Darn. Hate to see that kind of missed opportunity. If you can find the video of Arizona Wildcats’ Chris Henry’s fumble versus Washington State in Tucson in the waning moments of the game (Mike Stoops’ first or second year I think), it’s kind of like that.
This is so sad to see. One Big Dumpster fire in Pierre.
It’s obvious Noem is having a hard time juggling all these lies and political machinations she has in the air right now.
She is being attacked from both the left and the right, and rightfully so. In her attempt to stand out nationally she has sold out her base in SD, and in an attempt to keep her base in SD, she has exposed herself to rightful criticism with her consistency nationally.
Attempting to “otherize” a former staffer that is no different than mr Fury himself, other than the “former” designation, really belies the Noem team’s general comms strategy.
The chickens are coming home to roost.
Noem is a trainwreck. She spends too much time trying to run for President when she has no chance. Did she go from 1-2% to 0% last year in the polls? She is not viable on the national ticket and has not been here to govern.
I am not attacking Governor Noem.
Her team will need to address this somehow to help her chances.
That’s called strengthening.
Honestly, it is still early enough to recognize she made a mistake regarding cannabis and reach out to the 70% of voters that supposedly voted to legalize it. She is a two hour interview away from putting it to bed. I think she needs to get outside her team’s bubble and start leading THEM. https://PlainsTribune.com
it doesn’t matter.
The women’s sports bill she vetoed was garbage, and anybody who doesn’t know that didn’t bother to read it. That includes many of the members of the legislature who voted for it.
I seriously cannot understand how anybody could read that thing and not realize that unlisted “performance enhancing drugs” could be anything, including caffeine, that the idea a teenager would be verified drug-free if the parents or doctor write a note to that effect (have these people ever raised kids?) was nuts, and that allowing athletes to sue school districts for unidentified “indirect injuries,” whatever they are construed to be, was a really bad idea.
HB 1217 was really really stupid. The Senate State Affairs Committee realized it and kicked it to the 41st day.
It should have died there. The only intelligent explanation for passing it was to use it to embarrass the Governor by forcing her to deal with it. I can see that. They don’t like her and they wanted to shit on her desk. Well, they did that well. Embarrassed the whole state with that stunt.
Interesting thoughts for consideration. Outside the box.
I like it.