Senator John Thune has filed his first FEC Report for 2023, once again showing why he’s the big dog on the porch in South Dakota politics.

Thune 1q 2023 FEC by Pat Powers on Scribd

The Friends of John Thune report recorded $240,619.79 in receipts, $161,932.00 in expenses, and a tremendous $17,020,920.43 of cash on hand.