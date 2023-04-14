Gov. Noem to Sign Executive Order at NRA Convention
INDIANAPOLIS, IN – Governor Kristi Noem will deliver remarks at the National Rifle Association’s Institute for Legislative Action Leadership Forum. Her remarks will take place at 2:15 pm CT on Friday, April 14, 2023.
During her remarks, Governor Noem will sign an executive order to further protect the 2nd Amendment rights of South Dakotans.
WHAT: Governor Kristi Noem will deliver remarks at the NRA-ILA Leadership Forum, and she will sign an executive order.
WHEN: 2:15 pm CT, Friday, April 14, 2023
WHERE: Indiana Convention Center I Hall A, Indianapolis, IN
LIVESTREAM: https://www.c-span.org/video/?527239-1/gop-presidential-hopefuls-speak-nra-ila-leadership-forum
17 thoughts on “Gov. Noem to Sign Executive Order at NRA Convention”
Nothing but a political stunt. I guess since she signs it there she can claim to be on state business so she can use the state plane and get her expenses and staff expenses paid.
I thought she was pro-life? She will do anything for the kids except save them from the leading cause of death. She’s pathetic.
…said by a pro-abortion activist who worships at the altar that has seen 63 million American babies sacrificed in the name of “choice” since 1973.
How many gun deaths (non-suicide) have there been since 1973? I’ll bet it’s fewer than SIXTY-THREE MILLION! How many lives have been saved by good guys with guns since then?
https://policingequity.org/resources/blog/the-fiction-of-a-good-guy-with-a-gun
Seriously…this “article” is garbage. Nothing more than an anti-police hit-piece with left wing opinion filler. The first indication that this was nothing more than verbal toilet paper is the source “Policing Equity”
Go back to the National Socialist blog run out of Nebraska by herr shortyberger where this is his kind of garbage that he feeds to his little minions.
Let’s try a Fox ‘news’ article: https://www.fox13news.com/news/how-often-does-a-good-guy-with-a-gun-stop-a-shooting
How many gun toting members will be there?
Not all persons who tote guns will attend, but all attendees will be toters…with but few exceptions–those being the liberal activists sent there by CNN and PMS-NBC to do hit pieces to appease their radical big government, anti-2nd-Amendment base.
Whooo!! The big liberal activist boogeyman!! Good lord, how do you sleep at night?
Very well, thank you! At least I have the balls not to hide behind “Anonymous.”
Oh, that was cute! Faux Pau…forgot my name!
I mean — how many will bring their guns?
I own 6 firearms but wouldn’t belong to the NRA if their membership was free. I consider the NRA an ultra radical, right wing org.. I detest them as I do other ultra left wing orgs.
What are the contents of the executive order?
just for fun i’m going to guess it’s some kind of expansion of concealed carry.
America’s unique out of state Governor and a member of the Republican Socialists of South Dakota.
not all of us give her a pass. she’s good on some things, surprisingly disappointing on others.