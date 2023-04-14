Gov. Noem to Sign Executive Order at NRA Convention

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – Governor Kristi Noem will deliver remarks at the National Rifle Association’s Institute for Legislative Action Leadership Forum. Her remarks will take place at 2:15 pm CT on Friday, April 14, 2023.

During her remarks, Governor Noem will sign an executive order to further protect the 2nd Amendment rights of South Dakotans.

WHAT: Governor Kristi Noem will deliver remarks at the NRA-ILA Leadership Forum, and she will sign an executive order.

WHEN: 2:15 pm CT, Friday, April 14, 2023

WHERE: Indiana Convention Center I Hall A, Indianapolis, IN

LIVESTREAM: https://www.c-span.org/video/?527239-1/gop-presidential-hopefuls-speak-nra-ila-leadership-forum

