From Americans for Prosperity SD – STOP. THINK. and ASK before you sign anything

From Americans for Prosperity – Guidance on signing ballot measures:

STOP before you sign another ballot question petition.

THINK before you sign. Is this ballot question easy to understand as written? Look for red flags in the Attorney General’s Explanation on the petition; does it say “The measure is likely to be challenged on constitutional grounds.”? If so the measure may be unconstitutional.

ASK the person collecting signatures if they are from South Dakota. Only South Dakota residents can legally gather signatures for ballot questions. They must show you their driver’s license if requested.

You can also ask the person to see a copy of their circulator handout. This is a one-page document that describes the ballot measure in detail and tells you whether the person is a volunteer or paid circulator. If they’re being paid, it will tell you how much they are being compensated and by whom. This handout can help you understand what exactly the measure will do.