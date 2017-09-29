Steve Bannon has declared war on Axiom, Shantel Krebs’ consultant

Here’s a little bit of South Dakota confluence with the recent Alabama election where Judge Roy Moore was elected over Luther Strange. Apparently Strange shares the same consulting company with South Dakota Congressional hopeful Shantel Krebs

* The Krebs campaign team consists of general consultant Sean Brown of Axiom Strategies, who is also handling Direct Mail.

Fresh off his insurgent candidate’s big win in Alabama, former Trump adviser Steve Bannon is making clear he is seeking retribution against fellow Republican campaign operatives who work against him. “The populist movement is going to do a house cleaning of all those individuals that made a living off the conservative grassroots while stabbing them in the back,” a source familiar with Bannon’s thinking tells CNN. and… As for Roe, Bannon is even telling potential GOP candidates that he won’t meet with them if they hire Roe, a veteran strategist who managed Sen. Ted Cruz’ presidential campaign in 2016. Contacted by CNN, Roe declined to comment on Bannon’s threats, but did note that his political consulting firm, Axiom, is already working for a large number of candidates on the ballot in 2018 — more than 50.

