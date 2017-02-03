GOP Chair Forum in Yankton on February 6th

I had a note from the Yankton County GOP who are hosting a forum this next Monday, featuring representatives of the two slates for party Chair and Vice-Chair that will be running for the offices in Pierre on February 11th:

On Monday, February 6, 2017, at 6:30 p.m. we will have our regular monthly meeting at 314 Walnut, Yankton, South Dakota. However, this month we will have two special guests. As you might have heard there will be a contested election for the State Party Chair and Vice-Chair on February 11, 2017, in Pierre at 1:00 p.m.

We will be honored to have State Party Chair candidate Dan Lederman from Union County (who’s vice chair candidate is Linda Rausch from Meade County) and David Wheeler, Vice Chair Candidate from Beadle County (who is running with current State Party Chair Pam Roberts).

So far we have commitments from 3 other county parties to have representatives from their central committees coming to listen. Come one, come all, and hear about these candidates backgrounds and why they are running for their offices.

Jason Ravnsborg, Yankton County Chair