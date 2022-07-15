Gov. Kristi Noem Discusses Foreign Policy Strategy with Secretary Condoleezza Rice

PIERRE, SOUTH DAKOTA – Earlier this week, the Hoover Institution hosted Governor Kristi Noem for a discussion with former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice. The discussion focused on foreign policy strategy, as well as South Dakota’s pro-freedom policies. A few key quotes can be found below.

“When I served in Congress, I served on the Armed Services Committee and got heavily engaged in relations with countries who are our friends and allies – and many who are not… It was driven home over and over again the value of strength, the value of clarity of thought and communication… and that every other country is constantly paying attention to how our leaders here talk… That credibility has been greatly damaged,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “We are in a tenuous state in this country right now because we don’t have that consistency of messaging.”

In response to a question from Secretary Rice on the “South Dakota formula,” Governor Noem said the following:

“When I ran for Governor, I ran believing… that South Dakota could be an example to the nation… I had no idea that our opportunity to do that would happen in a pandemic… I will tell you that South Dakota is thriving… We have a AAA credit rating. We have the best pension fund in the nation. I have less than 700 people in the entire state of South Dakota that are on unemployment right now. Our incomes are going up faster than anywhere else in the country… Our children are leading the nation in educational outcomes because they were in their classrooms every day learning… We were the only state in the country that didn’t close a single business, didn’t mandate anything… We are growing at ten times the national average because families just decided that they wanted to come live somewhere where the government respected them.”

