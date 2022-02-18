Gov. Noem Launches Citizen Portal Website

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem announced the launch of the South Dakota Citizen Portal, an updated sd.gov website that will modernize citizen services.

“We want to make it easy to do business with the State of South Dakota,” Governor Noem said. “This portal is the launch point for the services that citizens regularly access, such as state park reservations or hunting licenses. This portal will allow people to create their own account, access all state agency services and maintain the records for services received. I want South Dakota to be a leader in citizen-focused digital government.”

The Governor challenged her team to think citizen-first since the project kicked off last May.

The first version of the Governor’s Citizen Portal includes enhanced search functions that will help citizens find the services they need. The portal also provides a live agent online between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. CT during regular business days.

You can also reach a hotline for assistance at 605-773-3011. The hotline will be available between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. CT during regular business days.

Newly built-in services include the ability to request child-care assistance, information about our ConnectSD broadband program, and victims’ services. Additional services will be added to the Governor’s Citizen Portal as part of ongoing improvements.

The project is being paid for with a special appropriation by the legislature for the IT modernization fund. The goal is to update the state’s digital infrastructure in an effort to strengthen our systems against cybersecurity risks.

