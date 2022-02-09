Thank you, Mr. President. I appreciate your friendship and support over the years.
We’d love to have you back on July 4th for fireworks! pic.twitter.com/u1cpizP9wu
— Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) February 8, 2022
4 thoughts on “Gov Noem on Twitter, highlighting early Trump endorsement”
Are all of his rioters welcome too? Let’s have some real fireworks – right Kristi?
The Toxic Two
Gross
This is all the more reason to vote for anyone else.