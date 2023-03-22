Gov. Noem Signs “Evil Foreign Governments” Bill into Law

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Today, Governor Noem signed SB 189 into law. The bill restricts state and local governments from contracting with six “Evil Foreign Governments.” Governor Noem signed the bill at the 114th Fighter Wing at Joe Foss Field in Sioux Falls. You can find photos from the bill signing event here .

“Our taxpayers’ dollars should not be revenue streams for evil foreign governments,” said Governor Noem. “With this legislation, South Dakota will continue to be a beacon of Freedom to the rest of the nation. We will continue to lead by putting the security of our people first and stepping up to preserve Freedom for future generations.”

This bill codifies Governor Noem’s Executive Order 2023-02 by restricting state and local governments from contracting with the following “Evil Foreign Governments:” the People’s Republic of China, the Republic of Cuba, the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, the Russian Federation, and the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.

Governor Noem has signed 184 bills into law and vetoed four this legislative session.

