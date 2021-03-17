Gov. Noem’s team points out Rolling Stone article didn’t bother to use Noem’s answers to reporter’s question

Interesting note from Ian Fury with Governor Kristi Noem’s Staff in follow up to the Rolling Stone attack article about Governor Noem.

Fury notes on Twitter today that while the reporter asked 10 questions, and Governor Noem gave 10 answers.. the reporter allegedly didn’t use any of it in his article:

Stephen asked us 10 questions. Stephen got 10 answers. Stephen included ZERO of those answers in his story. https://t.co/0stzFdmq1V — Ian Fury (@IanTFury) March 16, 2021