Interesting note from Ian Fury with Governor Kristi Noem’s Staff in follow up to the Rolling Stone
attack article about Governor Noem.
Fury notes on Twitter today that while the reporter asked 10 questions, and Governor Noem gave 10 answers.. the reporter allegedly didn’t use any of it in his article:
Stephen asked us 10 questions. Stephen got 10 answers. Stephen included ZERO of those answers in his story. https://t.co/0stzFdmq1V
— Ian Fury (@IanTFury) March 16, 2021
4 thoughts on “Gov. Noem’s team points out Rolling Stone article didn’t bother to use Noem’s answers to reporter’s question”
Why would her staff even consent to an interview with a rag that proclaimed Terrence Trent D’Arby as the next Elvis?
As O’Reilly would say, the spin stopped there. You can’t debate the facts with the nation, only SD will fall for the spin, sorry, Kristi.
“You’re nobody till Rolling Stone hates you!”
…Hunter S. Thompson
In the history of Rolling Stone Magazine, never has a regular subscriber EVER read any article that’s 7,500 words.