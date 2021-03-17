From Twitter:
Sen. John Thune: "When it comes to the border, this current administration is making much, much worse what's going on down there." pic.twitter.com/rlASTAYmUj
— The Hill (@thehill) March 17, 2021
One thought on “Thune: Administration making border crisis worse”
Alternate headline: Thune Turns Hard White