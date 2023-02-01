Governor accuses Dem Senator Shawn Bordeaux of racist comments towards Secretary of Tribal Relations. Again.

From Austin Goss at Dakota News Now, it looks like the next Senator to be brought up for discipline may be State Senator Shawn Bordeaux who apparently has an issue with Secretary Flute, continually referring to him as an “apple,” a derogatory term towards native Americans:

The Governor’s staff disseminated this, it’s a letter to Senate leadership regarding a comment Sen. Bordeaux made on the floor yesterday about Secretary David Flute. pic.twitter.com/4YVSo3PEoW — Austin Goss (@AustinGossSD) February 1, 2023

This wouldn’t be the first time Bordeaux was accused of racism, and not the first time he’s been accused of using this term directed at Flute. As noted in the Argus Leader back in 2021, it’s part of what got him kicked off the State-Tribal relations panel:

“To be frank, it’s his racist behavior that caused numerous conflicts, and because of his racist conduct, there needed to be different leadership without a doubt,” Schoenbeck Saturday said of Bordeaux, now the former chairman of the State-Tribal Relations Committee. Schoenbeck said the beef with Bordeaux goes back to a 2019 committee meeting the Rosebud Sioux tribal member was chairing in which an apple was used to insult a Native American member of Gov. Kristi Noem’s administration. The term “apple,” Schoenbeck said, is used to insult Native Americans perceived to be “red on the outside and white on the inside.” and.. While Bordeaux confirmed the incident, he denied he was directly involved. He said during his first meeting as chairman of the committee in fall 2019, a visitor to the meeting held up an apple while alluding to South Dakota State-Tribal Relations Secretary David Flute, a member of the Sisseton Wahpeton Sioux Tribe who was notably absent.

Looks like the Committee on Discipline and Expulsion might need to plan on more meetings.