US Senator John Thune’s 2022 Year End FEC: $210k in reciepts, $288k spent, $16.9M Cash on hand. And a nice donation to Feeding SD.

Senator Thune filed his post-campaign/cleanup FEC Report for the last month of 2022 showing that he continues to be one of South Dakota’s strongest and most popular elected officials.

Thune 2022 Ye Fec by Pat Powers on Scribd

This only represents the period of 11/29 – 12/31, so it’s a very abbreviated time period. Senator Thune’s committee reported campaign receipts of $209,783.36, with $299,750.46 in disbursements, including a $9200 donation to Feeding South Dakota, along with a $100 memorial gift for the cause.

After everything, Senator Thune’s campaign committee reports a tremendous $16,942,232.64 cash on hand.

Which you might expect given the lack of competition he’s had over the years, and the fact he’s the second most popular US Senator in the nation.