Morning Consult is at it again, as they release their regular rankings of the popularity of our elected officials. And in the most recent edition, US Senator John Thune is noted as the second most popular US Senator in the entire country!
South Dakota’s Junior Senator Mike Rounds comes in the top ten as well, polling as #6 in the nation.
The takeaway is that we love our Senators in this state!
7 thoughts on “Morning Consult: John Thune 2nd most popular US Senator in nation”
Dear Wackadoodles that want to primary Thune, this is why you’ll never succeed.
Senator Thune would never label his political adversaries “wackadoodles,” and neither would one of Senator Thune’s true supporters. It’s just pointless social destruction, and it unfairly reflects on him.
Unless the opponent is one of those devil worshiping, non-binary, groomer, socialist, democrats trying to destroy the country…..
Rounds #6 and Thune #2. Not too shabby!
I think it is fair to say those rankings have been EARNED.
indeed they have.
Who is going to break the news to Karla Lems?
These are two great South Dakota servants. Thank You