You have to wonder whether people are spending a little too much time on the Internet. Case in point would be Bruce Whalen, who badly lost the primary for US Senate against US Senator John Thune.
Because Bruce is out on facebook claiming some sort of fix was in as to why he lost. It was because of the algorithms:
If you listen to Bruce, his loss has nothing to do with the fact that US Senator John Thune is immensely popular, or that on the campaign trail he explained Jesus was coming for the rapture and the tribulation was going to hit, told people that they should take sheep dewormer for covid, and talked about stoning people and treating politicians with dewormer.
Nope. It was an “algorithm deployed during the primary selected Democrats.”
In one of the posts I linked, I noted that Bruce should get off the stage, because he was damaging the Republican brand by spouting off crazy stuff.
Obviously he hasn’t taken the advice.
7 thoughts on “Losing US Senate candidate Bruce Whalen claims candidates were selected by an “algorithm””
Between him and Lora Hubbel (space craft) I can’t decide who’s nuttier.
Taffy.
HAHAHA the Trifecta of nuts!
Is Bruce smoking the same strain the out of state commenters are over that the Nebraska based stoner blog called Dakota Free Press? All of them have cleaned out the shelves of tin foil.
Every Protestant translation of the Bible includes both the tribulation and the rapture.
So does the NAB, the most-used Roman Catholic version in the United States:
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=1+Thessalonians+4:16-17&version=NABRE
The commenters at this blog are damaging the Republican brand more than the commenters at Dakota Free Press are.
My goal is to earn the respect of the people to vote for me to represent them in the Legislature. I want to be a member of the legislature one day, I want to place myself on the ballot in 2024 or 2026. But I am not going to get mad if I lose. Its all a matter of luck, and popularity in a popular vote contest. If the voters say no, I simply walk away, there is no reason to fret about it. I may not concede though, cause I would contest the results to force an audit to take place, and to make sure the election was legit, but after that, well, I am not going to attack people for their vote. I am a bible thumping patriot, so I want to do what is good by god.
If Bruce thought there is a potential for fraud or some form of scheme, then he should took the matter to a court room.
So it’s not “the establishment” which rigs the primaries, it’s an evil algorithm?
The fringe is all for the voice of The People, until The People go to the polls and vote for the wrong candidates. Then they declare that the primary “didn’t work,” and it’s the party’s fault. Or the algorithm’s.