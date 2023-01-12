An interview with Secretary of State Monae Johnson in the Dakota Scout today ended with her trying to ride the fence on whether she believes elections are rigged or not.
As noted in the interview:
The new secretary, who won office in November, said she needs time to assess what laws should be changed. Top of her list is developing a post-election audit process for South Dakota elections.
and..
When it comes to elections in the state, Johnson said some people think everything is fine, and some think elections are rigged. Johnson said she’s somewhere in the middle.
Read it here. (Subscription required)
Secretary of State Monae Johnson intimates that she’s somewhere in the middle? Does that mean she thinks there is …some rigging of elections? How do you claim you’re somewhere in the middle between thinking elections are fine and thinking they’re rigged?
If being rigged a little is arsenic, you’re still peddling poison.
6 thoughts on “Secretary of State Monae Johnson intimates that there is …some rigging of elections?”
I assume she is implying that her current understanding is that the laws may provide opportunities for increased margin of error. Nothing wrong with checking on things periodically. You seem to have a strong personal bias which leads me to think you might provide us with a new first hand perspective with a sit down with SoS that is now in office. Keep up the good work providing valuable insight.
Well, we will never know for sure whether to what lengths any form of fraud, abuse, or election scheming is occurring or not IF the legislature, or any of the ‘actors’ representing the people in such a forum is preventing a real, public hearing, let alone investigation to be had. What needs to occur is a live public hearing, to investigate the facts, the law, the process of how we allow Americans to become “Domiciled” in part of becoming citizens of the State, of which and how such person becomes a qualified voter in the State; let alone comparing to simple “residency”, as compared to who has a legal, and lawful right to be placed on our Master Voter File, of whom then is allowed to request, and issue back to, a legal ballot. There does seem to be a “Scheme” occurring related to Absentee Ballots, and how they are loosely requested, let alone handed out by a state, or group of states.
The fact, that a “person” has the Right to Travel, residing in multiple states at one time is enough to bring in such a cause for a public hearing, let alone to investigate all facts, the law, and processes involved.
Whereas, a Domiciled Person of South Dakota can effectively travel to Arizona, to reside more than three months out of the year for employment status, let alone the right to travel, may or may not allow such person to register to vote on “Election Day” in Arizona, how do we stop such a person from voting twice if we cannot control or restrict Arizona without suing the State of Arizona to force them to stop doing what they are doing?
The Republican Party, as with the Democrat Party is aiding and embedding this Absentee Ballot, let alone Mail Ballot Scheme of occuring, by not holding other states accountable.
I have chosen to take the respectful means of politely lobbying the legislature to hold a Public Hearing to investigate the facts, the law, the process itself, asking questions to better understand the election process as it relates to domiciles, residency etc, but yet NOT one “legislator” has responded in good faith to the questions being asked by the people. In turn, there have been members of the legislator who have threatened, insulted, and ridiculed people for raising such questions…that tells me, they are simply bad actors, let alone have something to hide themselves.
Go Ahead, Attack me further. I will stand with the Constitution any day of the week.
What might be your impression of the roles and responsibilities of County Auditors? A kind of “buck stops here” position.
No sir, the buck stops with the Secretary of State who is responsible to make sure all County Auditors are doing their jobs properly, and honestly, and lawfully.
I believe Monae is “somewhat in the middle” until further investigation. Personally, I prefer a public official who is willing to look for the facts before making a decision. There were some instances of problems during the election found by the SD Canvassing group. Whether these problems were from lack of training or actual fraud remains to be seen.
Give the woman a chance to do her job before hanging her out to dry after winning the nomination and the election. Many in the state knew that the former SOS was absent from the office more than he was there, and that during those instances he was not elsewhere doing the job.
She got the job by pandering to the election deniers. It is unlikely she is an election denier herself, but she doesn’t want to alienate her base. It is heresy to state that Trump lost the election. If she doesn’t uncover evidence of widespread voter fraud, they will accuse her of corruption and cover-up. Get the popcorn ready.